A Mays Landing man finds himself in trouble with the law after cops say he had a loaded gun in his pants. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, last Thursday, September 30th, members of the Atlantic City Task Force, which is comprised of local, county, and state police officers, launched an investigation into the illegal possession of weapons. Their work lead to 29-year-old Donald Segar, Jr., of Mays Landing being arrested at Indiana and McKinley Avenues.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO