CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

PERSONAL FINANCE: Jump-starting retirement plans for small businesses

By Bronwyn L. Martin
Mercury
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are among the nation’s more than 31 million small businesses owners (U.S. Small Business Administration, “2020 Small Business Profile.”), you likely spend much of your time juggling day-to-day activities of your business. While handling the here-and-now, it can be easy to put off planning for the future. If...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Small Business Management Apps

The 'Airbooks' app is positioned as an all-in-one solution for micro and small businesses that will help them to take more control over their processes for a more intuitive approach to management. The app is capable of handling all of the accounting including purchase bills, sending invoices, estimates, payments made,...
SMALL BUSINESS
investing.com

Personal finance firm NerdWallet reveals jump in revenue in IPO filing

(Reuters) -NerdWallet Inc on Friday made public its paperwork for a U.S. initial public offering that showed a more than 32% jump in revenue for the consumer financial advice website. The San Francisco-based company did not share terms for the offering, but two sources close to the matter said in...
MARKETS
Forbes

Impact Of Taxes On Small Business

For small businesses, taxes are a financial and administrative burden that directly impacts their ability to invest in their business, their employees, and compete in the broader economy. In fact, 77% of small business owners reported that federal business income taxes were very or moderately burdensome according to NFIB’s 2021 Tax Survey. This was followed by payroll taxes (69%) and state and local income taxes (66%). The survey also found that 64% of small business owners reported that federal business income taxes create an administrative burden in operating their business. Payroll taxes (60%) and state and local income taxes (58%) followed.[1]
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Planning#Retirement Income#Small Business Profile
theadvocate.com

Guest column: Small businesses need solid new tax plan before voters Nov. 13

Usually, a state constitution outlines how things ought to work and lets legislators fill in the details. Not ours. Louisiana’s 10th state constitution, which passed in 1974, is very particular about taxes. But unlike the great fashion trends of 1974, such as shirtdresses and velour jumpsuits, Louisiana’s tax code isn’t in vogue in the 2020s. In fact, it’s completely and irrevocably dated. It’s time to change it and vote “yes” on Amendments 1 and 2 on Nov. 13.
INCOME TAX
kisswtlz.com

KISS Small Business Spotlight

Hey! It’s your Afternoon Girlfriend Yvonne Daniels, and each month I will be shining the light on phenomenal, local small businesses via Social Stream Live inside the KISS Small Business Spotlight!. If you would like for your small business to be featured, tell us all about your business here:. In...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Thrive Global

Stress and the Small Business Owner

Life as a small business owner can be pretty hectic and more than a little stressful. On a good day, you get all the high-priority tasks you wanted to complete, checked off your list. The sun shines, an email arrives from a happy customer with a glowing testimonial. You get 3 more sales meaning you’ve met your monthly goal!
SMALL BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

How Connectum Makes the Lives of Small E-commerce Business Owners Easier. Personal stories

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. E-commerce has a large field of smaller companies, some thriving, some struggling, but each year, many new ones try their luck in it. Because of a relatively quick and inexpensive start-out, selling goods or services online looks very promising, however, it has many underwater rocks and currents, too. Handling online payments is one of them. Even today, many small stores and service providers that have something barely more than an instagram account as their sales channel, still work on cash, check or direct card-to-card transfers. Which is not only illegal, but very unsafe both for the customers and for the businesses. And, of course, this never looks trustworthy to customers, so small businesses who choose this way of payment handling lose out on a hefty amount of potential clients.
SMALL BUSINESS
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov

Small Business Bootcamp Sessions

The City of Newburgh, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Newburgh Free Library, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are hosting two virtual Small Business Bootcamp Sessions to provide the tools necessary for City of Newburgh residents to start their own business. The first session, “Small Business Bootcamp Information...
NEWBURGH, NY
bizjournals

Why now is the best time to start a small business: 3 considerations for making the leap

There's no question about the critical role small businesses play in the U.S. economy. They account for nearly half the private sector jobs, and range in function from in-home help and Etsy-based maker products to business services and technology development. Serving nearly every segment of society, when the pandemic changed life as we knew it, small businesses were agile, flexible, and determined when facing once-in-a-century disruptions. Some leveraged technology to swiftly carve out entirely new business lines and customer engagement models to adapt to extraordinary circumstances. Others reimagined their physical spaces to transition to a different set of offerings.
SMALL BUSINESS
Statesville Record & Landmark

Financial focus: Start thinking about your retirement income plan

If you’re getting close to retirement, you’re probably thinking about the ways your life will soon be changing. And one key transition involves your income — instead of being able to count on a regular paycheck, as you’ve done for decades, you’ll now need to put together an income stream on your own. How can you get started?
STATESVILLE, NC
theportlandsun.com

The 5 C’s of credit for starting a small business

“Hey, um...they told me to give you a call. I have a great idea for a business and they said that you were the man!”. I know I’m in trouble when I hear this. And I never really find out who “they” are either. By the way, this dude’s name...
SMALL BUSINESS
iebusinessdaily.com

Highland starts small business relief program

Highland has launched a loan program designed to help small businesses in the city that have been hurt by the pandemic. The Coronavirus Recovery Fund will provide $7,500 grants to eligible businesses that can show a financial loss because of COVID-19, according to a statement on the city’s website. To...
HIGHLAND, CA
@growwithco

Green Small Business

"Eco-preneurs" with a sustainability strategy are needed now more than ever. Many of today’s entrepreneurs are seeing green in ways that are less about profits and more about helping the environment. The small business sector is ripe for innovation that limits negative consequences on the environment by reducing waste, limiting water usage, offering alternatives to harmful chemicals and materials, and lowering carbon emissions.
ADVOCACY
Forbes

Personalizing Customer Growth: How To Create Big Wins In Small Businesses

Roy Banks is the CEO of Weave. He specializes in high-tech software development, e-commerce, internet marketing, and payment processing. 2020 was one of the hardest years for small businesses. Covid-19 has rocked every business to its core, requiring small-business owners to reimagine everything, including communications, engagement and services — all of which required new technology and solutions. No one anticipated conducting business in an environment where everyone would be required to wear a mask and socially distance themselves from one another. And while small businesses are geniuses and masters at adapting and innovating, it doesn’t come without its challenges.
SMALL BUSINESS
Richmond.com

Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Don’t lose track of your retirement savings

At a time when many Americans are worried that they won’t have enough money to retire comfortably, thousands have lost track of billions of dollars in savings. There are more than 24 million “forgotten” 401(k) accounts containing some $1.35 trillion in assets, according to a report from Capitalize, which helps workers roll over their retirement plans when they change jobs. Companies are also holding on to billions in unpaid pension payments earned by former employees.
PERSONAL FINANCE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Small Business Center webinars planned

The Small Business Center at Wilson Community College will hold a free webinar, “Operating Agreement... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy