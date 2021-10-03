CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC issues new guidance on how to celebrate upcoming holidays safely amid pandemic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays. First, they say make sure you are fully vaccinated if you are eligible. The CDC also recommends hosting a video chat party as opposed to an in-person gathering. Michigan COVID: Here’s...

Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC updates holiday guidance

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s how the CDC says you should celebrate the holidays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays. To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated, even though everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring rain to Fla....
CDC unveils new safety guidelines for holiday season

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled its latest guidance for safely celebrating the upcoming holiday season on Saturday. The agency suggests, among other considerations, that families hold virtual holiday celebrations or have socially distanced celebrations outdoors with neighbors and friends. The CDC also recommended the idea of using...
CDC renews recommendation for virtual holiday celebrations

The holidays are once again approaching, and we’re still in a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated federal health guidance yesterday (October 4th) and encourages virtual celebrations and outdoor gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The guidance reads, “Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least six feet apart from others.” For those wishing to gather indoors, the CDC says to keep things as safe as possible, everyone in attendance who is eligible for the vaccine should have it; everyone should adhere to mask mandates; and doors and windows should be opened to boost air flow. In addition, those feeling sick of experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 shouldn’t attend or host gatherings. (Fox)
Holidays Coming- New CDC Guidelines for Gatherings

This is the second year that we are coming upon the holiday season with still being on the "outer edges" of a global pandemic. The CDC came out with some guidelines about how to celebrate with your family and friends during this time with a highly contagious Delta Variant of the COVID-19 virus. Whether or not people go along with any of these guidelines is totally up to the individual and their family and/or friends.
The CDC reveals 11 tips for how to celebrate Christmas, holidays this year

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for how to celebrate safely this holiday season to minimize your risk of coronavirus infection. “Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC said. “The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.”
New CDC guidance recommends expectant mothers get vaccinated for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new health advisory recommending expectant mothers or those planning to become pregnant seek vaccination against COVID-19. The health advisory from the CDC is intended to promote vaccination for those who are pregnant or may become pregnant and prevent serious illness or adverse pregnancy outcomes due to COVID-19.
Two Way Talk: CDC issues new guidelines ahead of holidays

(WEAA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines in an effort to keep individuals safe during the holidays. Dr. David Dowdy, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins Two Way Talk to discuss the new guidance for holiday gatherings.
CDC releases holiday gathering advice amid COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND — Planning on getting together for the holidays? The CDC has some advice. While some suggestions are common sense and the same as last year, others may not be feasible during a northeast Ohio winter. They suggest celebrating outdoors, with physical distancing and masks. Perhaps possible if our temperatures...
CDC Offers New Winter Holiday Travel Guidance After Confusion

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated recommendations for unvaccinated Americans ahead of the upcoming winter holiday travel period. According to the CDC’s official website, the government agency suggests those who have not received an approved COVID-19 vaccination should avoid domestic travel until they’ve received...
