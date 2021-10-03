CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Alec Cross Sinks Long Putt After Lengthy Delay

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuqua Valley’s Alec Cross drills a putt that sits on the edge of the hole for a few moments before finally dropping in to make our Play of the Week! Presented by Trunnell Insurance. The Play of the Week features Neuqua’s Alec Cross pulling off one of the wildest putts...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michael Jordan Names The 1 Athlete Who Intimidates Him

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan was never intimidated by someone else on the basketball court. The golf course, though, is a different story. The six-time NBA champion recently admitted in an interview with Stephen Curry that he got a little intimidated at the Ryder Cup. Jordan, an avid golf fan,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Naperville, IL
City
Golf, IL
papreplive.com

After long delay, OT, Perkiomen Valley, Spring-Ford end in 1-1 tie

ROYERSFORD >> Perkiomen Valley goalie Liz Gaffney had about an hour to wait for one of the biggest plays of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division contest. Following a lengthy lightning delay, Gaffney kicked away a Spring-Ford shot attempt off a corner insert on the first play of resumption with 5:16 left in overtime. It was one of the few true chances in an overtime period that finished without a breakthrough as the Vikings and Rams played to a 1-1 draw.
ROYERSFORD, PA
Kenosha News.com

Alec Ingold — Raiders

Ingold and the Raiders had to fight through overtime to do it, but they moved to 3-0 to open the year and Ingold scored a touchdown in the win. He caught a pass for 1 yard for his score, fighting through defenders to cross the plane. It was his first score of the year.
NFL
Pro Golf Weekly

ICYMI: Justin Thomas is Electric After Eagle Putt at Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas is considered the emotional leader of the American Ryder Cup team. The reigning PLAYERS champion has thrived in the role of the fiery fist pumper at Whistling Straits. This attitude was best exemplified in a day-one four-ball match when the 28-year old piped his second shot on the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Alec Cross#Trunnell Insurance#Wildcat#Instagram#Nsw
golfmonthly.com

“I’m Made For This” – Shane Lowry After Heroic Winning Putt

There hasn’t been much to cheer for European fans at the Ryder Cup but the sight of Shane Lowry knocking in birdie putts has been one of them. Lowry, making his debut this year at the age of 34, lost his opening match with Rory McIlroy but he got off the mark alongside Tyrrell Hatton – and he sealed the win in style.
GOLF
Quad Cities Onlines

Spartans power through long on-course delay to claim district crown

BURLINGTON — Sam Johnson was in a groove. The Pleasant Valley High School junior had just made an eagle at the par-5 12th and dropped in a birdie at the par-3 13th. He was 3-under par with five holes remaining Tuesday afternoon in the Class 4A district meet at Burlington Golf Club.
BURLINGTON, IL
Yankton Daily Press

Soccer: Long Goal Sinks Gazelles Against Aberdeen Central

An unlikely goal from Aberdeen Central’s Ivy Schanzenbach lifted the Golden Eagles to a 1-0 victory over a feisty Yankton squad in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Saturday night at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field. The Gazelles allowed one goal in two matches the week after a tough 7-1...
YANKTON, SD
howellcountynews.com

Eagles lose to Panthers after long delay

High school football is very much a game of momentum. The key is to grab that momentum and hang onto it for as long as possible. For the Liberty Eagles Friday night, they gained momentum on the Mountain Grove Panthers right before half on a long touchdown pass from Drew Ripko to Kal Acklin. That cut the Panther lead to just 16-22. Moments later, that momentum came to a halt in the form of mother nature. What proceeded was a longer than two-hour rain delay. After the lengthy delay, Liberty could muster less than 10 yards for the remainder of the game, ultimately falling to Mountain Grove 16-36.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The 562

Long Beach Girls’ Cross Country Preview

All of The562’s cross-country coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Bryson. Visit BrysonFinancial.com to learn more. Last season’s Moore League girls’ cross country championship was a memorable and historic race for a number of reasons. That race is not traditionally run at Cabrillo High School in late March, and the unusually warm temperatures led to an unexpected and emotional finish to the cross country season.
LONG BEACH, CA
bluegoldnews.com

Suemnick Looks Forward To Stability After Lengthy Travels

Pat Suemnick has already encountered a long and winding path in his basketball career, and he’s looking forward to what he hopes are the final steps on his journey. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Denmark High School in Denmark, Wisconsin, first took a post-graduate year at Bosco Institute in Crown Point, Indiana for the 2019-20 school year, then signed with Robert Morris University and played a year there in 2020-21. Finding a situation at RMU not to his liking, he left for Triton College in Illinois this past spring, where he will play for the Trojans this season. After committing to West Virginia on Wednesday, though, he sees some light at the end of the tunnel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Football DeKalb vs. Naperville Central 10.08.21

Naperville Central football returns home to face DeKalb where the Redhawks dominate the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. After being away from Memorial Stadium for a month, Naperville Central football is back at home looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losses to Neuqua Valley and Naperville North. The Hawks take on a DeKalb team who comes in at 2-4 and is still fighting for their playoff lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Crossings Chess Tournament

As an officially sanctioned activity by the IHSA, the high school chess season can be full of intense competition and ruthless strategy. It’s no different with the five DuPage Valley Conference schools, with some of the top players and teams in Illinois coming from the Naperville area. Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North all finished in the top ten at the state meet a season ago and Metea Valley has qualified for state four years in a row.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Norwalk Reflector

Perkins routs Norwalk after delay

PERKINS TWP. — For two and a half quarters, Norwalk hung with Perkins. The Truckers’ defense slowed down Collin Nemitz, and their offense dealt well with tough field position. But then lightning flashed, the game was delayed, and everything changed. The Pirates (6-2, 2-1 SBC Lake) scored 28 unanswered points...
NORWALK, OH
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy