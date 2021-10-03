Alec Cross Sinks Long Putt After Lengthy Delay

Pat Suemnick has already encountered a long and winding path in his basketball career, and he’s looking forward to what he hopes are the final steps on his journey. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Denmark High School in Denmark, Wisconsin, first took a post-graduate year at Bosco Institute in Crown Point, Indiana for the 2019-20 school year, then signed with Robert Morris University and played a year there in 2020-21. Finding a situation at RMU not to his liking, he left for Triton College in Illinois this past spring, where he will play for the Trojans this season. After committing to West Virginia on Wednesday, though, he sees some light at the end of the tunnel.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO