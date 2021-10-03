Resettling in Richmond

When the history is written of the Afghan diaspora at the end of America’s longest war, the Richmond region will have its own story to tell. The first group of 221 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders (SIVs) and their families arrived on July 30 at Dulles International Airport after a daylong flight from Kabul, Afghanistan. From there, they were bused to Fort Lee south of Richmond to complete their processing for entry into the country before being resettled. Thousands of other SIVs arrived in subsequent weeks under a program the Biden administration has called Operation Allies Refuge.