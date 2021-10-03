Visual Arts: Former Dispatch photographer exhibits 50 dynamic images
From the time he was inspired as a boy by the pictures in LIFE magazine, Mike Munden knew what he wanted to do with his own life — be a photographer. His work behind a camera has included several years in Korea with the U.S Army, more than 30 years shooting news and sports for The Columbus Dispatch and throughout, capturing his travels, his family and the landscape around his London, Ohio, farmhouse.www.dispatch.com
