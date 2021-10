Cops in Cape May County say several teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly shot two people with an airsoft gun while they were driving. Lower Township Police say the first incident happened on the evening of September 22nd when a juvenile reported she had been shot by an airsoft gun from a passing vehicle near Bayshore Road and Greenwood Avenue. Cops searched the area but were not able to find those responsible.

