Ravens Game Today: Ravens vs. Broncos injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

The Ravens beat the Broncos 23-7 on the road in Week 4 matchup and improved to 3-1 on the season. Here's their Report Card. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson has put the team on his back over four games. However, he is taking too many hits trying to extend plays. Entering the game, Jackson had been hit 44 times, the most of any QB in the NFL. He took three sacks and was hit eight times by the Broncos. Jackson also appeared to have gotten hit at least late twice but he did not get a call. Jackson finished with 316 yards passing with a touchdown. It was the second 300+ yards passing game of his career. Grade: A.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO