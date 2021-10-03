CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Game Today: Ravens vs. Broncos injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

By Justin Fried
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4 as they will search for their third consecutive victory, albeit ideally in less dramatic fashion. The Ravens clinched their second consecutive late-game triumph last week following Justin Tucker’s record-breaking 66-yard field goal. But they’ll need a more complete performance in Week 4 to defeat a current undefeated Broncos team.

ebonybird.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
James Lofton
steelers.com

Steelers make moves ahead of Broncos game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field. Receiver Cody White was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The last two weeks White was activated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad for the Packers and Bengals games. He had two receptions for 17 yards against Cincinnati.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Live Tv#Tv Channel#American Football#Cloud Dvr#Denver Broncos Week 4#Ir#Stone#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxbaltimore.com

QB Lock replaces Bridgewater (Concussion) for Broncos against Ravens

DENVER, Co. — Drew Lock is in at quarterback for the Denver Broncos, replacing Teddy Bridgewater in the third quarter against Baltimore. The team says Bridgewater is being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown. Bridgewater beat out Lock for the...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Broncos

The Ravens are coming off back-to-back thrillers and now head to Denver to take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:. WATCH ON TV. Local TV: CBS / WJZ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

How much does the Ravens’ historic rushing streak matter? It depends on whom you ask.

The Raven who gave Lamar Jackson one more play Sunday, which led to the 5-yard carry that tied an NFL record, which led to recriminations in Denver, which led to finger-pointing in Baltimore, had no idea what he’d done. Cornerback Anthony Averett was just doing his job when, on a third-and-1 pass from the Ravens’ 5-yard line with 10 seconds remaining, he beat Broncos wide receiver Courtland ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Report Card Vs. Broncos

The Ravens beat the Broncos 23-7 on the road in Week 4 matchup and improved to 3-1 on the season. Here's their Report Card. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson has put the team on his back over four games. However, he is taking too many hits trying to extend plays. Entering the game, Jackson had been hit 44 times, the most of any QB in the NFL. He took three sacks and was hit eight times by the Broncos. Jackson also appeared to have gotten hit at least late twice but he did not get a call. Jackson finished with 316 yards passing with a touchdown. It was the second 300+ yards passing game of his career. Grade: A.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos vs. Ravens broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-0) will host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday, Oct. 3. The game will be televised regionally on select CBS stations. In-market fans can live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

158K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy