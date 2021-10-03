What’s new this week on stage in Sarasota-Manatee: Oct. 3-9

Violinist Samantha Bennett and percussionist George Nickson, the founders of the contemporary classical music group ensembleNewSRQ, are performing together in a salon for the New Music New College series. It’s part of the NMNC program to put a highlight on local musicians this fall. They perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Mildred Sainer Pavilion, 5313 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $10. For more information: newmusicnewcollege.org. The married musicians are keeping busy. They will follow that with the season opening of the ensembleNewSRQ season at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 with the concert “Don’t Look Down” featuring pianist Conor Hanick. He is director of Solo Piano for the Music Academy of the West and a founding member of the American Modern Opera Company. Hanick will performing the Florida premiere of Chris Cerrone’s “Don’t Look Down,” written for piano and percussion quartet. The concert also includes Yaz Lancaster’s 2019 “Sequoia.” And he will join Bennett and Nickson for the world premiere of Max Grafe’s “Shadow Theater,” which enSRQ commissioned. Tickets are $25 for the live performance at First Congregational Church, 1031 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota. Subscriptions for the season’s five live concerts and archival streaming is $115, and a streaming pass for all five concerts is $45. More information: ensrq.org/tickets.