Is Coronation Street About To Kill Off Audrey Roberts?

Coronation Street Spoilers hint at a possible future between Kevin Webster and Abi Franklin. As viewers know, Kevin has been trying to patch things up with Abi who is devastated by recent events. The trial results have crushed Abi, who only wanted to get justice for her son, Seb who was attacked and killed by Corey. Kevin is now trying to do everything possible to bring Abi back home after she took off this includes him targeting Corey Brent who has gone back to living his normal life.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO