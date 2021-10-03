Is Coronation Street About To Kill Off Audrey Roberts?
Coronation Street (Corrie) fans hate it when ITV kills off characters. After all, the long-running show has many people in it that fans watched for a very long time. When Norris Cole, (Malcolm Hebden) retired, he died in the show. Now, fans fear that the production team hints at the death of Audrey Roberts, (Sue Nicholls). While nothing has been announced, fans definitely spot some signs that her time draws to an end soon.celebratingthesoaps.com
