Environment

Very humid with on/off showers and isolated storms

By Melissa Barrington
 7 days ago

Showers will be on and off throughout the day. Not a complete washout. If we get a little sunshine we may see a few storms. There is an outside chance a storm may become severe. Very humid until a cold front passes on Monday.

TODAY: Periods of showers and isolated storms. Very humid. High near 75

TONIGHT: Occasional showers, muggy. Low 62

MONDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms. High 73

Tuesday may be the driest day of the week. Even so, there is a daily chance of showers or storms over the next week. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s.

