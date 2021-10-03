Blues fall flat in 5-1 exhibition loss to Blackhawks

New hockey head coach Paul Conneely is coming into this fall season completely new to Bellingham athletics. He is still learning the team’s strengths and weaknesses; and despite the loss of 8 seniors from last year’s team, the 8 returning seniors will be an important crew to the new head coach since they are all experienced players. Goal-tending is their strong point, with seniors Connor Henchey (assistant captain last year) and Shawn Rafus; both had an outstanding season last year. Seniors Jameson Eldridge (second in scoring last year), Delacy Atkinson (Millis High), Colin Fornaro, Nathan Page, Kyle Peloquin, and Anthony Cardullo will be the seniors leading the team this year.

BELLINGHAM, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO