CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

WATCH: Nebraska offense erupts in rout of Northwestern

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ODR5_0cFeQKMK00

Adrian Martinez accounted for four touchdowns, including three rushing scores in the first quarter, as Nebraska blitzed visiting Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.

The Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) scored on their first four possessions, building a 21-0 lead less than 11 minutes into the game with Martinez finding paydirt each time. The 56 points were the most ever for Nebraska in a Big Ten game since joining the conference in 2011.

Big plays set up Martinez’s first two scores, as he ran it up from a yard out two plays after throwing a 70-yard pass to Samori Toure. A 64-yard Jaquez Yant run set up Martinez’s second 1-yard score to give Nebraska a 14-0 edge midway through the first quarter. Five minutes later, Martinez scampered 25 yards for his third TD.

The fourth-year junior finished with 259 yards of total offense, throwing for 202 yards and a TD on 11-of-17 passing and adding 57 rushing yards on eight carries.

Nebraska ran for 434 yards-its most in a Big Ten game since 2014-and scored seven times on the ground, with Rahmir Johnson scoring twice and Zavier Betts taking a pitch 83 yards for a TD on the Huskers’ first offensive snap of the second half. Yant led the chart with 127 yards on 13 carries.

A week after rushing for 373 yards against Ohio, Northwestern (2-3, 0-2) had to quickly scrap the ground game after falling behind. That put the burden on quarterback Ryan Hilinski, making his second start for the Wildcats since transferring from South Carolina, and he responded with 238 yards and a TD on 25-of-39 passing.

Related: Hungry for more College Football news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now .

But Hilinski was also sacked four times and lost a fumble inside the Nebraska 5-yard line midway through the second quarter, squandering a chance to get back within two scores.

Northwestern finished with just 37 rushing yards, its fewest since gaining 24 last season against Wisconsin. Its lone offensive bright spot was receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., who had eight catches for 116 yards, including a 28-yard TD reception.

Nebraska, which is 3-0 at home this season, hosts No. 14 Michigan next Saturday. Northwestern has a bye before returning to action Oct. 16 at home against Rutgers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
South Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Rutgers#American Football#Northwestern 56 7#Cornhuskers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy