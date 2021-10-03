CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson admits he has known of lorry driver shortage for ‘long, long, long’ time

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
Boris Johnson has admitted he was warned of the HGV driver shortages currently causing disruption to businesses across the country a “long, long, long” time ago.

And he did not deny chancellor Rishi Sunak’s warning that problems could last until Christmas, saying: “Rishi is invariably right in everything he says.”

But the prime minister pointed the finger of blame for the crisis firmly at employers, who he said had failed over a number of years to invest in drivers’ wages and conditions, opting instead to rely on cheap migrant labour from abroad.

Despite evidence that Britain’s queues at petrol stations and empty supermarkets shelves are not being seen in its EU neighbours, the PM insisted that the driver shortage was a global problem.

Speaking on BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show, he blamed the chaos on the forecourts on excessive demand from motorists and said queues were now “abating”.

And he made light of warnings that 120,000 healthy pigs will soon have to be destroyed because of the shortage of workers able to process them for human consumption.

Asked about desperate farmers’ concern that they will have to cull animals due to post-Brexit labour shortages in the meat-processing industry, Mr Johnson told Marr: “I hate to break it to you, Andrew, but I’m afraid that our food processing industry does involve the killing of a lot of animals.

“The great hecatomb of pigs that you describe has not yet actually taken place. Let’s see what happens.”

Mr Johnson said that a shift to higher wages was a key benefit of Brexit, but admitted that the country will have to go through “a period of adjustment” before gaps in the workforce are filled.

The prime minister was also pressed over a warning from the Road Haulage Association which wrote to him in June saying a major crisis was building in their industry due to the shortage of HGV drivers.

He responded: “We have known about shortages in road haulage long, long, long before then. They have been a chronic feature of the way the road haulage industry has worked.”

“What we had for decades was a system whereby basically the road haulage industry … was not investing in the truck stops, not improving conditions, not improving pay,” he said.

“And we relied on very hard-working people who were willing to come in, largely from European accession countries, to do that work under those conditions.

“When people voted for change in 2016 and when people voted for change again in 2019 - as they did - they voted for the end of a broken model of the UK economy that relied on low wages and low skills and chronic low productivity. We’re moving away from that.”

Related
The Independent

NHS intensive care unit which treated Boris Johnson for coronavirus ‘dangerously understaffed’, says union

The NHS intensive care unit which helped save Boris Johnson’s life after he contracted coronavirus is dangerously understaffed, according to a report. Unite said a survey of its members at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London found chronic understaffing in the unit had led to plunging morale and concerns about patient safety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No thank you, prime minister’: Lorry drivers decline Boris Johnson’s Christmas visa offer

Boris Johnson’s proposed three-month working visa for European truckers is not proving a popular prospect for some European lorry drivers.On Sunday the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that has caused fuel pumps to run dry and massive queues at forecourts across the country.However the visa only lasts until 24 December, which Jakub Pajka – a Polish truck driver who quit his job in the UK after Brexit – said was not long enough to be worthwhile.Speaking from behind the wheel of...
ECONOMY
newschain

Johnson to promise ‘long overdue’ economic ‘change of direction’

Boris Johnson will declare that his Government has the “guts” to reshape the British economy and tackle major domestic challenges that have been dodged by previous administrations. In his keynote Conservative Party conference speech, Mr Johnson will attempt to define his “levelling-up” agenda, arguing that by boosting “left behind” parts...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris the booster: Worksop ponders PM speech long on laughs but short on reality

It was 40 minutes of unadulterated booster-ism: Boris Johnson’s conference performance – rarely has the word felt more fitting for a prime minister’s speech – was filled with visions of higher wages, lower unemployment and more skills for all.It did not do anything so mundane as deal with real world issues like surging gas prices, supermarket shortages and tax hikes.On the streets of Worksop on Wednesday afternoon, the tactic appears to have broadly hit the mark.Across several hours in this Nottinghamshire market town, shoppers, traders and – that oft-most reliable of zeitgeist-barometers – Wetherspoon drinkers all tell The Independent that,...
U.K.
Rishi Sunak
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Tory conference speech ‘a load of baloney’, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of speaking “a load of baloney” at Conservative Party conference. Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader suggested the prime minister was more interested in speaking about “beavers” than addressing the real issues facing the British public. “From the Tories, what we have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer may be on to something when he says Boris Johnson’s jokes are ‘going to wear thin’

There goes Keir Starmer, copying Tony Blair again. “The jokes are all very well but they’re going to wear thin when people are hit in their wallet,” Starmer told Robert Peston after Boris Johnson turned the Conservative Party conference into a four-day extended play version of his own stand-up comedy routine.Other cabinet ministers were relegated to delivering speeches in a pen in a corner of the exhibition hall, screened off so that the chatter of the cafe area could be heard but not seen, while the prime minister gave media interviews that took all the headlines. The Boris Johnson Festival...
ENTERTAINMENT
#European Union#Lorry#Uk#Hgv#Eu
The Independent

James Brokenshire death: Tory MP and former minister dies, aged 53

Conservative MP and former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53, his family said in a statement. The former Home Office minister had taken leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after suffering from a second bout of lung cancer. His family said on Friday that “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside”. They paid tribute to his work as a “brilliant government minister” and a “dedicated constituency MP”, but also as a “loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a...
U.K.
The Independent

PM appoints former Tesco boss as adviser to help ease supply chain crisis

Boris Johnson has appointed former Tesco chief executive Sir Dave Lewis as a supply chain adviser to fix both the immediate crisis facing a number of British industries and prevent future chaos.Sir Dave, who stepped down from the supermarket giant in September last year after turning around its fortunes following its major accounting scandal, will work with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay, as it was revealed around one in six adults in Britain have been unable to buy essential food items in the last fortnight.Some 17% of adults said they had not...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rail ‘betrayal’ for north and Midlands despite Boris Johnson levelling-up promises

The government is to offer the north and Midlands a cut-price “bare minimum” of railway upgrades despite Boris Johnson’s promise this week to “level up” the country outside London, The Independent understands.Local transport chiefs now expect to receive a severely pared-back version of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, and for ministers to effectively shelve plans for a high-speed cross-country link through the east Midlands.The government has been drawing up plans for new connections outside London in consultation with local leaders – but insiders familiar with discussions now expect virtually every major city across the north and Midlands to be...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

France accuses UK of failing to pay £54m it promised to tackle migrant crossings

“Not one euro” has been paid by the UK to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, France has claimed.In a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain to keep its word and pay the £54m it pledged to support French efforts in preventing crossings. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them,” he saidMr Darmanin also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating. “We are speaking of human beings. There are children, babies who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Treasury denies talks with Business Secretary over energy crisis support

Hopes that firms could receive major packages of support to weather the energy crisis this winter faded as the Treasury flatly denied having been in talks with the Business Department.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng indicated on Sunday that struggling manufacturers and energy firms will not get much more support but said he is working closely with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help industry.However, a senior Treasury source insisted to the PA news agency that no such talks have taken place despite firms pleading for help to prevent further collapses as wholesale gas prices spiral.Mr Kwarteng said he is certain that the lights...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Treasury accuses business secretary of ‘making things up’ in interview about gas crisis

An internal row over the government's response to the gas and energy crisis erupted into the open in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, had told broadcasters in the morning that the Treasury was in talks with the energy industry to work out ways to help it through the crisis.But the seemingly benign suggestion apparently provoked fury at Rishi Sunak’s department.Treasury sources told Sky News: “This is not the first time the BEIS secretary has made things up in interviews. To be crystal clear, the Treasury are not involved in any talks.”The barbed outburst prompts questions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sick workers urged to avoid ‘grin and bear it’ attitude and stay away

Workers are being urged not to grin and bear illness this winter but instead stay away from the office if they are feeling unwell.As the UK prepares to face the flu virus spreading alongside Covid-19 in the coming months, people are being encouraged not to take the somewhat traditional approach of just getting on with it, but rather to avoid the workplace if they are sick.UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said she hopes the public will now realise when they have symptoms that might be infectious and can be supported in staying away from work in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women

A top British government official is backing a phone company's proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone, an idea pitched amid ongoing outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their homes in London The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, proposed the “walk me home” service in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel Once a woman activated an app on her phone, the service would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time, Philip...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Luxury lorry parks needed to lure HGV drivers back for the long haul

Luxury lorry parks are being considered by the Government as a way to lure more people into driving HGVs, senior industry sources have revealed. Ministers are understood to be examining how to improve working conditions for lorry drivers, who are often forced to sleep in motorway lay-bys without hot food, showers or toilets.
RETAIL
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
