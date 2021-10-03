CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obese Woman Loses Almost Half Her Weight after Getting a Warning from Her Terminally Ill Mother

By Bettina Dizon
When Brooke Malycha’s terminally ill mother warned that her obesity would cause her death, she took it upon herself to make changes in her lifestyle. She has since dropped over 100 pounds. Brooke Malycha had always been on the heavier side growing up. At the age of 14, she already...

