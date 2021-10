Detroit might be winless through its first two games, but that has not stopped quarterback Jared Goff from getting off to a hot start and climbing the weekly Fantasy football rankings. In fact, he has completed 68.8 percent of his attempts for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Goff is currently eighth among quarterbacks in Fantasy points through two weeks and tight end T.J. Hockenson has emerged as a must-start player in your Week 3 Fantasy football picks.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO