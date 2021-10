Things are about to get much tougher for the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 as they look to extend their perfect record at the Dallas Cowboys. All eyes will be on AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the unbeaten Carolina Panthers go in search of their fourth straight victory to start the 2021 season. Standing in the team’s way are the Dallas Cowboys, who’ve racked up two straight themselves and looked hugely impressive in an emphatic win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO