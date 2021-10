What are some crucial matchups to keep a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers travel to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2021 season?. The Carolina Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since that magical, and short-lived, 2015 run to the Super Bowl. While the ending of that particular season has some painful memories and plenty of what-ifs, this is a new year and a very different team.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO