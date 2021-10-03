CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Organizers cancel annual 'Pink Parade'

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZM0tl_0cFeMxCT00

Greenville will be just a little less colorful this month, as one of the events in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will not take place.

Officials with Carevide, which has overseen the annual Pink Parade, confirmed Friday the event has been cancelled. The 2020 parade was conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 13 years, a long line of walkers, dressed in pink, would march into downtown Greenville on the first Monday evening in October, stop at the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse to commemorate October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Most years, the event culminated in the release of pink balloons in honor of those who have won the fight against breast cancer, and white balloons in honor of those who have lost the battle. The 2018 and 19 Pink Parade celebrations used bubbles in place of balloons.

The 14th Annual Pink Parade was presented as a video of the past year’s events and posted at www.facebook.com/PinkParade/

The Herald-Banner

Bras For The Cause entries due; fundraiser planned

Entries will be accepted, and votes can be submitted online this week for the 2021 Bras For The Cause Hunt County. Entries can be turned in at Landon Winery, 2508 Lee Street, between noon and 8 p.m. Monday or Tuesday. Entry forms will be available to fill out at the location. The official event, with the theme of “Brastalgia” is scheduled starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday along Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE, TX
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
Media Account for The Herald-Banner

