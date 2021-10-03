Organizers cancel annual 'Pink Parade'

Greenville will be just a little less colorful this month, as one of the events in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month will not take place.

Officials with Carevide, which has overseen the annual Pink Parade, confirmed Friday the event has been cancelled. The 2020 parade was conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 13 years, a long line of walkers, dressed in pink, would march into downtown Greenville on the first Monday evening in October, stop at the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse to commemorate October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Most years, the event culminated in the release of pink balloons in honor of those who have won the fight against breast cancer, and white balloons in honor of those who have lost the battle. The 2018 and 19 Pink Parade celebrations used bubbles in place of balloons.

The 14th Annual Pink Parade was presented as a video of the past year’s events and posted at www.facebook.com/PinkParade/