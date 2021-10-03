Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo Areas of Fog Developing across Deep South Texas At 530 AM, Surface observations from around Deep South Texas indicated that areas of fog have formed due to the combination of light surface winds and elevated surface moisture values from recent rains. Visibilities have dropped down into the 1 to 3 mile range across much of Deep South Texas early this morning. Some patchy areas of dense fog were being reported. The lowest visibility at 530 AM was 1/4 of a mile at both Edinburg and Hebbronville. These areas of fog will likely persist through mid morning and will then dissipate by the late morning hours. Motorists should slow down...use low beam headlights...and maintain a safe following distance between vehicles through 10 AM this morning.