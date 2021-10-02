CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What can I do to leave the home and go by my grandparents without my parent permission?

I’m 17 years old and my parent has been acting different towards me, my grandparents are the closest person I ever had and that I loved they because I grew up with them and now my father is distancing me from them and stopping me from going by them because they don’t support the fact that he left my mom neither am I happy about it but my mom can’t do anything because she is in another country so I’m stuck with him and they don’t even live far. Besides that I can’t leave and go anywhere I feel trapped is there anything I can do about this situation other than runaway ?

