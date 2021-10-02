What can I do to leave the home and go by my grandparents without my parent permission?

My husband and I are fighting because I went out with my girlfriends on Saturday night without telling him. We hadn’t made any plans and I hadn’t seen him all day so I decided to go out without him. When I got home, he was mad and said I never asked for permission before going out. At first, I thought he was kidding, but then realized he was serious. Why would I have to ask for permission? He doesn’t own me. He says I should have communicated in case we had something going on. Should a spouse have to ask for permission before going out. I don’t think so! (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

