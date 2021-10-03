CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Showers Continue Tonight; Heavier Downpours Possible For AM Commute

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago

Showers will continue through tonight and some heavier downpours are possible as we go towards daybreak. It’ll be cooler as well with lows dropping into the 50s. Watch for some areas of patchy fog if on the roadways.

It’ll be a soggy and wet start to the work week for the area with showers around. Some of the showers could be heavy along with some embedded thunder.

Looking to the early Monday morning commute we’re expecting our first round of heavy rain, which will make you want to bring the rain jacket and umbrella.

Here’s a breakdown for the school day morning and afternoon dismissals. Temperatures won’t budge much out of the low 60s but skies will remain cloudy with showers on and off throughout the day.

On and off showers will continue through most of the day but it won’t be raining the entire time. Skies will remain cloudy however when it’s not raining.

A second round of heavy rain is expected late Monday which will lead to an increased risk for flooding overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The good news is, by mid-week we’ll begin to dry things out a bit with the sunshine returning.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

