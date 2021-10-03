CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old from Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who was recently reported missing. The East Lampeter Township Police Department is attempting to locate a missing juvenile. Michael Jackson is a 15-year-old male who was last seen by family members on September 19, 2021, when he was dropped off at a friend’s house on Old Philadelphia Pike. Michael is known to have friends in East Lampeter, Leola, Millersville, Manheim Township and Lancaster City.

