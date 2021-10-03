CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Blaze damages historic bridge spanning Tiber River in Rome

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXSNp_0cFeIqsY00

A blaze, possibly sparked by a gas canister explosion, destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome before firefighters extinguished the flames early Sunday.

Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4 a.m. Sunday they had completed their work.

No one was injured in the fire that involved the Industry Bridge, but three nightclubs near the riverside neighborhood popular with young people were evacuated as a precaution, Italian state TV said.

The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless people on the river banks near Industry Bridge before spreading to the span itself. State radio said authorities believe the fire might have been started by an explosion of a cooking gas canister by one of the homeless people.

A section of the bridge’s outer pedestrian walkway and stretch under the roadbed carrying utility lines broke off and fell into the Tiber. State radio noted that another fire several years ago had also involved the shacks.

Firefighters said in a tweet that the bridge is currently too dangerous to be used. They also banned any navigation under it until the span can be repaired.

Pope Pius IX attended the 1863 inauguration of the bridge, one of the last major construction works in Rome in the waning years of the papal state controlling the city, which would soon become the capital of unified Italy .

Dubbed by Romans the “Iron Bridge,” the span originally served as a railway bridge. Later it was outfitted to instead serve cars and foot traffic.

A plaque near one of the span's ends pays tribute to 10 women who were executed on it in 1944 by German SS troops occupying Rome during the latter years of World War II. The women were punished for having occupied a bakery to feed their families in the city where war made food scarce.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Fire Damages Rome's 19th Century 'Iron Bridge'

ROME (Reuters) - A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome's famed "Iron Bridge," with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber. The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell' Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.
EUROPE
UPI News

Fire causes partial collapse of Rome's Iron Bridge

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A fire on Sunday night severely damaged Rome's Iron Bridge and left surrounding areas without electricity. The fire took place just before midnight and caused external portions of the bridge's structure to collapse. No injuries were reported. The metal bridge, also known as the Industry Bridge,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Fire destroys part of historic bridge in Rome

A major fire has destroyed part of a historic bridge in Rome after the structure was set alight overnight on Saturday.The Iron Bridge, also known as Industry Bridge, which spans the river Tiber, was thought to have been ablaze following a possible gas canister explosion.Sections of the famed 19th century bridge, which is 131 metres long, plunged into the river.Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight on Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4am on Sunday they had extinguished the blaze.No injuries were reported but three nearby nightclubs were evacuated as a precaution.The blaze appeared to have started...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiber#Rome#Nightclub#River Banks#Cars#Italian#Romans#German
24/7 Wall St.

Civilizations That Have Sacrificed Humans

Iconography depicting the graphic murder of humans in front of deities has been uncovered from numerous ancient (and sometimes not so ancient) cultures across the globe. Sacrificial rites were often performed by now vanished cultures to appease or honor the gods during harvest celebrations, plagues, famines, or battles. (Here are 25 ancient civilizations destroyed by […]
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Archeologists Discover a Perfectly Preserved 4,000-Year-Old Tomb in Egypt

Egypt is full of hidden treasures and archaeologists have yet again uncovered an ancient tomb. It is a colorful tomb in Saqqara, the place of some of the oldest pyramids. The tomb is in an excellent state, and its paintings look so fresh and clean, even though they were made 4,000 years ago.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Fire damages historic bridge in Rome

The blaze is believed to have started in shacks used by homeless people near the Iron Bridge. A fire has destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome. Firefighters said the blaze broke out shortly before midnight on the Industry Bridge near the Ostiense neighbourhood, and it was extinguished by 4am on Sunday.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
World War II
Place
Rome, IT
investing.com

Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge'

ROME (Reuters) - A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome's famed "Iron Bridge," with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber. The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell' Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.
EUROPE
Gazette

Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge'

ROME (Reuters) - A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome's famed "Iron Bridge," with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber. The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell' Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy