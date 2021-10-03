Showers and storms Sunday, wet start to work week

Showers and storms are already on the radar this morning and a few areas may see some patchy fog. The rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Upwards of 1 inch of rain is possible with the heavier downpours.

Locally heavy downpours may produce ponding of water on the roadways, so drive cautiously. The rain chances will hold high temperatures down to the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will not be as high on Monday, but a few scattered showers will be in the mix.

Showers and storms increase again for Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level low-pressure system moves into the Mississippi Valley and stalls out for 2 days.

It will finally lift out towards the end of the week reducing rain chances by then.

