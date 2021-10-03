CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Mice Belong in Heaven review – hand-crafted puppets bond in paradise

By Simran Hans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Even Mice Belong in Heaven Photograph: Signature Entertainment

In this surreal stop-motion animated fable, based on a children’s book by Czech writer Iva Procházková, Whizzy (Simona Berman), a mouse, roams the animal afterlife with Whitebelly (Graham Halstead), the fox who killed her. Their journey through the great beyond begins at a hot springs known as “the purification plant” and includes a pit stop at a rainbow-hued carnival. One trippy sequence sees Whizzy glimpsing the vastness of the universe in the bottom of a glittering well; a time-lapse of the changing seasons is like Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr Fox meets Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life .

Through Whizzy and Whitebelly’s unlikely friendship, the film gently suggests that it’s a choice to be brave or kind and to overcome our essential animal natures. The story is a little flat, but the gorgeous, hand-crafted puppets and sets give the film dimension. The anxious Whitebelly’s matted fur is rendered with exquisite detail and care, while a featherlight pink footbridge looks as though it’s been constructed from strawberry meringue.

Watch a trailer for Even Mice Belong in Heaven.

The Guardian

