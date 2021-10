CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman is desperate for answers about a devastating hit-and-run, her own. First officers had promising news about finding the driver, now, a roadblock. Only on 2, she spoke to our Steven Graves about how she’s getting help with the investigation. “Oh my God! Oh Jesus” This is Fabienne Marthol in physical therapy. She lost her right leg as a result of the incident. Just days in, her spirit is strong. But the pain is unlike anything most can imagine. Medicine does not even help. “It’s like shooting pains that shoot to the part of your body that you no longer...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO