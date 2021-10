The wait is almost over. Google has revealed the launch date for the new Google Pixel 6 series, so mark your calendars, as the event will happen just two weeks from today. After a massive cascade of rumors and leaks, we finally have a date for the official announcement of the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Indeed, we basically know everything relevant about Google’s new flagships, but there are still some details that remain unknown. Whatever the case, we have already confirmed that the new Pixel 6 series will arrive with a stunning design that stands out in a sea of squared slabs.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO