Blues fall flat in 5-1 exhibition loss to Blackhawks

Clayton Kershaw gave up home runs to start each of the first two innings. The Dodgers had as many hits on offense as errors on defense (two) through five innings and struck out eight times in six innings against Zac Gallen in an uninspired 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers managed just five hits in losing to the 105-loss Diamondbacks and were in danger of falling two games back in the NL West race with the Giants leading their game in Colorado.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO