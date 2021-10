After 20 years as the head wrestling coach at Abingdon High School, Clayton Scott has stepped down from the position. “A combination of several factors led to my decision, but I would say the time commitment is what I struggled with the most,” Scott said. “I tell my wrestlers all the time that it is not difficult to become great at wrestling, but it is very time consuming. As everyone ages, I think we all start to realize how valuable our time really is. My family has always been super supportive of my coaching, but all the long hours and living out of hotel rooms every weekend during the season has been weighing on me the last couple of years.”

ABINGDON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO