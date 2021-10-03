MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mariners fight to end (10/3/21)
Just when you think you’ve seen it all in baseball, there’s never been anything like the drama that could go down on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Four teams separated by one game in the standings are vying for two American League Wild-Card berths, and while the Yankees and Boston Red Sox can clinch with victories, there’s still a possibility of this ending up as a four-team tie that would require tiebreaker games on Monday.www.nj.com
Comments / 0