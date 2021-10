Valentino Rossi, although officially retiring from racing after the 2021 season, will certainly remain a staple in the MotoGP paddock for the foreseeable future. Surely, The Doctor will continue making his presence felt, not only with frequent appearances next year and the years after, but also with a total of four racing teams for the 2022 season. You see, the Italian will be fielding one team in MotoGP, two in Moto2, and one in Moto3.

