Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: The entrepreneurial spirit

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
 7 days ago
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I recently watched a “local pitch contest,” where three young CEOs showcased their companies to a panel of investors. The inspiring narrative they shared, revealed by a passion for innovation, tenacity, and resiliency, requires a rare courage that turns dreams and ideas into reality.

