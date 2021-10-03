CNY Inspirations: The entrepreneurial spirit
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I recently watched a “local pitch contest,” where three young CEOs showcased their companies to a panel of investors. The inspiring narrative they shared, revealed by a passion for innovation, tenacity, and resiliency, requires a rare courage that turns dreams and ideas into reality.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0