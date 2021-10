If you believe the internet, Adele’s long-awaited new album could drop any day now. (We’ve heard there could be music as soon as next week.) But whenever it arrives, there’s a good chance said album will be followed shortly by something almost as exciting: Vulture hears Adele’s camp has approached multiple networks and platforms about the idea of staging a TV special tied to the new release. No deals are in place, and talks are still in the exploratory stage. But if it happens, sources say the televised event would likely debut before the end of the year — just in time for the holiday shopping season.

