CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The 3 factors behind the perfect storm of 2020’s homicide spike | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfnoE_0cFeDICZ00

By Justin Nix

Homicides in the U.S. spiked by almost 30% in 2020.

That was the main takeaway from figures released on Sept. 27, 2021, by the FBI that showed almost uniform increases across America in the murder rate.

The fact that big cities, small cities, suburbs and rural areas – in both blue and red states – experienced similar increases in homicides suggests that nationwide events or trends were behind the rise.

The COVID-19 pandemic would be one obvious explanation given its pervasiveness in 2020. But as a criminologist , I know that homicide rates are affected by a number of factors. And what happened in 2020 was a confluence of events that created the perfect conditions for a spike in murders.

Stress and a lack of support

COVID-19 likely did have an impact. People were under increased psychological and financial pressure during the pandemic. Criminologists have long pointed to “ strain theory ” to explain criminal behavior. Stressors – such as unemployment, isolation and uncertainty about the future – can lead to increased frustration and anger. People experiencing these negative emotions are more prone to turn to crime when they lack access to more positive coping mechanisms. And previous research has shown how financial stressors and a lack of social support work together to influence the overall homicide rate .

But the pandemic wasn’t the only major event of 2020 that likely contributed to the increased homicide rates. In May of that year, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s murder and the large-scale protests that followed sparked a police legitimacy crisis . In short, this means citizens’ trust in police was diminished .

The ‘Ferguson effect’

When trust in the police falls as dramatically as it did following Floyd’s murder, the general public may become less likely to call 911 to report crimes or otherwise engage with the criminal justice system. Indeed, research by Desmond Ang at Harvard University suggests that after Floyd’s death, 911 calls dropped significantly in the eight cities he and his colleagues studied.

High-profile cases of police brutality are also associated with what has become known as the “Ferguson effect,” in which police officers make fewer stops that occasionally result in illegal guns being taken off the streets .

Research shows that a small number of people are disproportionately involved in violent crime . If this small group felt emboldened as a result of the legitimacy crisis , then it might help explain the increase in homicides.

Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, cited the “Ferguson effect” as a factor in the 17% hike in homicides recorded in U.S. cities after Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in the Missouri city in 2014.

More guns = more gun homicides

There is also evidence that gun carrying increased in 2020.

Crime analyst Jeff Asher and data scientist Rob Arthur found that in 10 cities, although police made fewer arrests in 2020, the number of gun seizures went up. This suggests more people were illegally carrying guns in 2020. And research has long confirmed that gun ownership is linked to higher rates of firearm homicides .

When there are more guns in the hands of emboldened offenders, then the likely result is more attempted and completed murders. That this all happened during the height of a pandemic means 2020 was a perfect storm of factors that proved capable of producing the largest single-year homicide spike on record.

Justin Nix is an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska Omaha. He wrote this piece for The Conversation , where it first appeared.

The post The 3 factors behind the perfect storm of 2020’s homicide spike | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Car thefts, homicides spiked in CT during pandemic, FBI data shows

Amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, homicides spiked by more than 31 percent, while car thefts increased even more dramatically, newly released data from the FBI shows. In total, 140 people died by homicide in Connecticut in 2020, compared with 107 the year prior. Last year’s death...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
stanford.edu

Stanford’s Robert Weisberg on FBI Report of Spike in Homicides

New figures released this week by the F.B.I., indicates that the annual increase in homicides in 2020 was substantial—and the largest since national record-keeping began. Here, Stanford Law Professor Robert Weisberg, who co-directs the Stanford Criminal Justice Center, discusses the implications of the rise and possible causes for it. How...
STANFORD, CA
Bladen Journal

Homicides, violent crimes spike in southeastern North Carolina

Parts of southeastern North Carolina saw a spike in homicides and other violent crimes in 2020, while fewer property crimes were reported. The Scotland County town of Laurinburg, for example, had nine homicides last year, compared to three in 2019, according to data released this week by the FBI. Meanwhile, the town saw a roughly 39 percent drop in property crimes such as burglary and theft.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rosenfeld
Person
George Floyd
wuwm.com

Milwaukee Sees Alarming Spike In Homicide Rate

Across the nation, there's been a spike in homicides. This trend is especially true in Milwaukee, where homicides jumped by 93% from 2019 to 2020. 189 people were killed, the most ever recorded and the trend continues in 2021. There are no clear answers, but Los Angeles Time's National Correspondent,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ksl.com

Homicides in Utah spiked 44% in 2020, state report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Violent crime was up in Utah in 2020, including a dramatic 44% increase in the number of homicides, according to the State Bureau of Criminal Identification. On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Public Safety released its annual Crime in Utah Report report for 2020. According to...
UTAH STATE
THE DAILY RECKONING

The Perfect Storm Is Bearing Down

Time, the saying goes, is nature’s way of making sure that everything doesn’t happen at once. So now, maybe, we’re at the event horizon where nature is suspended because everything seems to be happening at once. The weeks ahead could determine whether we are a coherent society that can function...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Murder#Harvard#Fbi
keranews.org

Tarrant County saw domestic violence homicides spike in 2020. It's part of a Texas-wide trend.

Tarrant County saw 17 women die at the hands of intimate partners in 2020. That’s the highest number of domestic violence homicides on record in the county. Seven children were also impacted by the homicides. Most were adult children, according to the report. One child was shot by an offender, but lived. A teenage boy was killed. One of the victims was pregnant with twins, who died in utero.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
AFP

US officials decline to prosecute police officer who injured African-American man in Wisconsin last year

US authorities said Friday they will not bring federal criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back several times in an incident that rekindled anti-racism anger in America. On August 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot and wounded in front of his three sons as police in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin tried to arrest him over a domestic violence incident. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. A video of the shooting, posted online, revived anger at police violence against Black Americans three months after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer and sparked several days of unrest in Kenosha. The Justice Department said in a statement that it will not press charges against the officer with the Kenosha Police Department because it does not have sufficient evidence "to prove that the KPD officer willfully used excessive force."
WISCONSIN STATE
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy