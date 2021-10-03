'Jeopardy!’s current champ surpasses James Holzhauer’s consecutive wins record

Photo credit Getty Images

Matt Amodio continues to make “Jeopardy!” history by accomplishing major gameshow milestones.

Now, the Yale Phd, 30, from New Haven, Connecticut can add “second-longest-winning streak” to his impressive “Jeopardy!” resume, NY Post reports.

The title comes after Amodio won his 33rd consecutive victory on Friday, beating out “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer’s previous streak.

“I have the chance to remind everybody how much better than me @James_Holzhauer is in literally every way,” Amodio tweeted before the contest aired.

“It would be an honor to be unfavorably compared to a person I admire so much!”

During the episode, Amodio won in $55,400, bringing his total earnings to $1,267,801.

In August, he became the third highest overall earner, with “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings leading at $2,520,700 and Holzhauer coming in second place with $2,462,216. Amodio whizzed past previous champions including Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496) and David Madden ($430,400).

Amodio will have to win 42 more games to beat Ken Jennings’ 74 game winning streak in 2004.

The game show has recently made headlines after their pick for a new host, Mayim Bialik, was met with controversy surround previous comments she made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was a headline on CNN three days in a row!" Bialik joked during an appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” last Tuesday. "Who knew that people were so passionate about who hosts Jeopardy!"

After starting her hosting duties earlier this month, the 45-year-old is concentrating on doing a good job.

"I mean, I'm just trying to read the clues, you know?” she added. “Just let me read the clues."

For the remainder of the season, Bialik and Ken Jennings will split hosting duties.

