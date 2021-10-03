CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

