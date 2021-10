A major fire has destroyed part of a historic bridge in Rome after the structure was set alight overnight on Saturday.The Iron Bridge, also known as Industry Bridge, which spans the river Tiber, was thought to have been ablaze following a possible gas canister explosion.Sections of the famed 19th century bridge, which is 131 metres long, plunged into the river.Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight on Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4am on Sunday they had extinguished the blaze.No injuries were reported but three nearby nightclubs were evacuated as a precaution.The blaze appeared to have started...

