Can I sue my most recent employer because she shorted me $450 ? Will it be worth it to sue ?

Regardless of whether you did the dishes, you are entitled to be paid. In Indiana, there are two statutes that govern the payment of wages: The Indiana Wage Payment Act ("WPA") (Ind. Code 22-2-5), and the Indiana Wage Claim Act ("WCA") (Ind. Code 22-2-9). The WPA governs the frequency and manner in which wages must be paid. Employers are required to pay employees at least semi-monthly or biweekly, and each payment must be made not more than ten days after the wages are earned. The WPA also governs the payment of final wages to employees who voluntarily leave the employer. Those wages must be paid not later than the next regular payday. The WCA, on the other hand, controls payment of final wages paid to individuals who are involuntarily separated (i.e., fired) from their jobs. Like the WPA, the WCA requires those wages to be paid no later than the next regular payday. However, while the employee can initiate his own lawsuit against the employer to enforce the WPA, the WCA requires that the Commissioner of Labor enforce claims for unpaid wages less than $6,000. However, an employee may request that the Department of Labor designate a private attorney to represent the employee. Such requests are routinely approved.

