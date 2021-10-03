CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brandi Carlile Is Up to Tour With the Surviving Members of Soundgarden

By Tobias Carroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pDrf_0cFeC3nS00
Brandi Carlile performs at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

In August, Brandi Carlile played a headlining set at The Gorge Amphitheatre, around 150 miles east of Seattle. For Carlile, this was a big moment — she grew up in Washington State, and the show had the sense of a homecoming. The event also found her joned by a number of guests, including the three surviving members of Soundgarden.

Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd joined Carlile to play “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.” Last year, Carlile recorded versions of both songs with the trip and released them on a limited edition seven inch for Record Store Day. The single was titled A Rooster Says, with its name and artwork both alluding to Soundgarden’s 1991 album Badmotorfinger.

The record’s description calls Soundgarden “one of [Carlile’s] strong influences” — and, based on recent comments she’s made, it sounds like she’d be up to revisit that collaboration on an ongoing basis. The AV Club reports that Carlisle expressed an interest in touring with the band in an interview with Rolling Stone Music Now.

On the podcast, Carlile indicated that she “would make the time” to tour with the band. This wouldn’t be the first instance of a talented musician joining forces with a formative influence to make something new, after all — and the results could be deeply compelling.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro active

Brandi Carlile at Frost Amphitheatre

Fans will have less than 24 hours to soak in the new Brandi Carlile album In These Silent Days before the singer-songwriter takes the stage on Friday, but if lead single “Right on Time” is any proof, it’ll be another country-pop-rock powerhouse of cathartic high notes and comforting lows. A virtuoso at swirling together joy, sorrow, longing and hope, Carlile’s ten new tracks crafted during quarantine are sure to deliver the same warm, enchanting harmonies she so effortlessly binds with driving guitars, soaring strings and glittering pianos. Live, new songs will undoubtedly be paired with favorites like the strikingly raw ballad “The Joke,” and the sweetly gut-wrenching “The Story.”
MUSIC
jambands

Pearl Jam Welcome Danny Clinch, Brandi Carlile and More at Ohana Festival

After a successful outing at Sea.Hear.Now., Pearl Jam carried their momentum over to SoCal’s Ohana Festival on Sept. 26, playing a 19-song set that included guests like Danny Clinch, Brandi Carlile and more. Pearl Jam opened the show with the live debut of their track “Retrograde,” and later debuted another...
THEATER & DANCE
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Brandi Carlile enters her blue period with ‘In These Silent Days’

To get a bead on In These Silent Days, the new album by Brandi Carlile, it may help to compare it to an LP that came out 50 years before it: Joni Mitchell’s era-defining and massively influential Blue. Carlile has had Mitchell’s classic work on her mind a lot in recent years. She spearheaded an L.A. concert devoted to Blue in 2019 (she has another planned for Nov. 6 at New York’s Carnegie Hall). Last June, she discussed the album’s place in her domestic life on NPR’s “All Songs Considered.” “It’s just one of those things where it’s on constant rotation in our house and makes us feel good. … It’s such a soundtrack and a narrative of our life, our family,” she said.
MUSIC
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Brandi Carlile

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto ("True Detective") for the tense thriller "The Guilty," which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols -- that came from the 2018 Danish film that they're remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shepherd
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Matt Cameron
Person
Kim Thayil
L.A. Weekly

From Migos to Brandi Carlile — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Migos to Brandi Carlile: The seventy-third LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Icarus Moth, hip-hop from Migos, R&B from Toian and Chloe, rock from Sleater-Kinney and the Lumineers, and so much more. Find us on...
MUSIC
mixonline.com

Watershed Festival and Brandi Carlile at The Gorge: Two music events using d&b J-Series loudspeakers.

ASHEVILLE, NC 9.28.21—The Watershed Festival is a three-day country music event and camp site that took place at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA July 29-31 with an artist lineup that included Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Thomas Rhett, just to name a few on The Main Stage with well over 26,000 in attendance and Brandi Carlile in mid-August with a crowd of 15,000. A homecoming of sorts, Carlile took to the stage with guests including Sheryl Crow and members of Soundgarden. Opening act for the Carlile show was Amythyst Kiah. A d&b audiotechnik J-Series loudspeaker system was provided by Carlson Audio, Seattle, who provides rentals and sound reinforcement systems for the Pacific Northwest.
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

Brandi Carlile holds nothing back on unflinching new album ‘In These Silent Days’

A lot of things have changed for Brandi Carlile in the last three years. The strength of 2018’s “By the Way, I Forgive You” (and that Grammys high note heard round the country) opened new doors for the hometown girl who used to pack ’em in at a little Seattle pub. The stages grew bigger, the spotlights brighter. The dreams a little wilder and closer within reach.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Av Club#Rolling Stone Music Now
wunc.org

Brandi Carlile: The World Cafe Interview

Warmth. That's the word that keeps popping up when I try to decide how to describe Brandi Carlile. Warmth is what she treats you with in conversation, always ready with a laugh, a thoughtful answer or a curious question. You can see how her warmth draws people to her, in her personal life (she lives on a big compound full of family and friends) and her professional life (see her countless side projects). And, of course, the warmth of Carlile's voice and songwriting, which is on full display on her new album, In These Silent Days. In this conversation, we'll be talking about that new album and her recent memoir, Broken Horses. So... get cozy.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Set for Honors During Songs of Hope Virtual Gala

City of Hope has confirmed a Grammy Award-winning artist for its 16th annual Songs of Hope celebration. Brandi Carlile has joined the program and will be honored with the She is the Music Award, presented by Jody Gerson, Universal Music Publishing Group chairman and CEO. Carlile is being singled out...
MUSIC
knpr

On 'In These Silent Days,' Brandi Carlile finds the beauty in the brokenness

In the prologue to her recently released memoir, Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile shares a crucial anecdote. She's in bed with her wife, Catherine, and the couple's two children, Evangeline and Elijah. The family is brainstorming names for Carlile's memoir, then still in progress, when Evangeline asks, "Mama, remember when you were poor, how could you afford horses?" It was a valid question, as Carlile's childhood poverty factors heavily both into her memoir and, accordingly, into the long, winding road she took from busking in Seattle to selling out shows across the globe. "I couldn't," Carlile answers her daughter. "I was given broken ones."
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Brandi Carlile Stares Down Stardom on In These Silent Days

Even in the early days of her music career, it was clear Brandi Carlile was going to be big. You could feel it in the magnetism of her live performances and hear it loud and clear on her formative albums. The passion she poured into both was palpable, and—publicly, at least—she never came off as anything but gracious, humble and relatable.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Daptone Records celebrates 20 years, plus Brandi Carlile drops powerful new album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Various Artists, “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo” (Daptone) For the past 20 years, Brooklyn’s Daptone Records has been home to the finest contemporary soul, funk and gospel music. Daptone notably fostered the late-career surges of dearly departed singers Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones and Naomi Shelton, while furthering the instrumental prowess of orchestral soul acts like the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band and Antibalas.
MUSIC
Spin

Brandi Carlile Is Right on Time

It’s dead quiet backstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, save for the sound of Brandi Carlile’s patent Gucci loafers clicking against the floor on the way into the greenroom. Fresh off a win for Artist of the Year at the Americana Honors and Awards the night before, Carlile is talking fondly about envy.
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Brandi Carlile, Strand Of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Brandi Carlile, Strand of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato, The Daptone Super Soul Revue, Doobie Brothers, Yes, Grateful Dead and Neil Young. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Ashnikko, Brandi Carlile, Elton John & More

Happy spooky season! To celebrate the start of October, update your playlists with some new tracks from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. Ashnikko, "Panic Attacks In Paradise" Of...
MUSIC
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Kane Brown, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Calum Scott, Brandi Carlile, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MUSIC
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy