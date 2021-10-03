Girls learn about Scouting program

Local Girl Scouts and their classmates gathered at Pierson Park in McKinleyville on Sept. 25 for a “Bring-a-Friend” discover Girl Scouts event. The event was about giving girls and parents a chance to experience some of the fun activities involved in this nationwide leadership program for girls and young women. Girls had the chance to try home science chemistry activities, do fingerprint analysis, see outdoor equipment used for archery, rafting and camping, as well as do projects for the Bug Badge and Gardening Badge.