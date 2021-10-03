Audubon Society presents online program

Join Redwood Region Audubon Society for a free guided field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Meet leader Michael Morris at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata. Fall is here, which means ducks! Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding. Visit rras.org for COVID-19 participation guidelines. Let us know you plan to attend by text/messaging Ralph Bucher at (707) 499-1247, or email thebook@reninet.com with the walk date and name, email and phone number for each participant. FOAM MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 2. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Bring a mask to comply with current COVID rules. (707) 826-2359. WOMEN & GIRLS BIRDING WALK Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. for a Women & Girls Birding Walk that will be raptor-centric along the V Street Loop in Arcata. This is the fifth in a series of monthly bird watching trips led by women birders for women and girls; focused on creating inclusive, collaborative spaces for both novice and experienced female birders. Join Jaime Carlino and Laura Echavez who are both fountains of knowledge and great birders, and look for Northern Harriers,

ARCATA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO