CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Audubon Society presents online program

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redwood Region Audubon Society will present an online presentation, “Uncovering the Hidden World of a Secretive Seabird” with Jennifer Bailey Guerrero, on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. The marbled murrelet is an endangered seabird that nests in old-growth, coastal forests from central California to Alaska, up to 50...

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

Related
National Audubon Society

Audubon Florida Taps Scott Weidensaul for Assembly Virtual Keynote Presentation on Nov. 6

Climate change is already changing Florida. As carbon accumulates in the atmosphere and the planet warms, we face more extreme storms, rising sea levels, drought, and intense heat. As a result of these combined threats, coastal bird populations have declined by more than 70 percent, and two thirds of North America’s bird species face extinction if we fail to keep warming below 1.5°C.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Democrat

Yolo Audubon Society offers two free nature events for locals

The Yolo Audubon Society is offering two free events on Oct. 10. Both events are free and open to the public. No experience is necessary. Bart Wickel and Zane Pickus will lead a field trip, “Sparrow Bingo,” from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fall migration is largely over and the winter birds are settling in. Join the leaders for a local excursion around Yolo County.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
madriverunion.com

AUDUBON MARSH TRIP

Join Redwood Region Audubon Society for a free guided field trip at the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Meet leader Michael Morris at the end of South I Street (Klopp Lake) in Arcata. Fall is here, which means ducks! Bring your binoculars and have a great morning birding. Visit rras.org for COVID-19 participation guidelines. Let us know you plan to attend by text/messaging Ralph Bucher at (707) 499-1247, or email thebook@reninet.com with the walk date and name, email and phone number for each participant. FOAM MARSH TOUR Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Oct. 2. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Bring a mask to comply with current COVID rules. (707) 826-2359. WOMEN & GIRLS BIRDING WALK Join Redwood Region Audubon Society on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. for a Women & Girls Birding Walk that will be raptor-centric along the V Street Loop in Arcata. This is the fifth in a series of monthly bird watching trips led by women birders for women and girls; focused on creating inclusive, collaborative spaces for both novice and experienced female birders. Join Jaime Carlino and Laura Echavez who are both fountains of knowledge and great birders, and look for Northern Harriers,
ARCATA, CA
Morning Journal

Black River Audubon Society to hear about eBird website

The Black River Audubon Society will present Ken Ostermiller and his program “Getting the Most from eBird” at 7 p.m., Oct. 5, via Zoom. Ostermiller will provide an introduction to the eBird website and tips for using it so people can view their records, find birds nearby they are interested in seeing, and plan where to go birding when they travel, according to a news release. Birders who use eBird are invited to bring their questions about how to use it most effectively.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
Sequim Gazette

Explore ‘Orphan Train Movement’ with genealogical society presentation

The Clallam County Genealogical Society hosts a special Zoom presentation with professional genealogist Michael Brophy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. His topic will be “The Orphan Train Movement: History, Genealogy, Legacy.”. The Orphan Trains operated between 1854-1929, transporting more than 200,000 children from New York to the Midwest...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
greenvillejournal.com

Gateway is hosting online registry to support its programs

Gateway, a nonprofit that works with adults living with persistent and severe mental illnesses, announced Sept. 20 it is celebrating the first anniversary of its Clubhouse, which has served as a place where the organization’s members may find acceptance, belonging and inclusivity, by opening an online registry. The organization is...
CHARITIES
The Berrics Canteen

The Worble’s Dave Mull Profiled By Audubon Society Magazine

Drop-in daredevil, and tree stump stomper, Dave Mull is all about the birds—in particular the Townsend’s Warbler. (Maybe that’s why the zine/brand/movement he rides for is called The Worble?) Audubon, the official magazine for bird appreciators everywhere, recently picked Mull’s skull about how he got into birding—he’s been known to pull out binocs on the sesh to spy on our little feathered friends—and how birds actually inspire his skating and throughout his daily life.
ANIMALS
yourgv.com

Speakers to present gardening programs at museum in October

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Southside Master Gardener Association will hold two programs at the South Boston-Halifax County Museum on Friday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These programs are free and open to the public, but registration is requested and can be made by...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audubon Society#Earth Science#Colorado University#Oregon State University
frankfordgazette.com

October Program from the Historical Society of Frabkford

The October program of the Historical Society of Frankford will be live-streamed at 7:30 on October 12, 2021. Political Science Professor Stephen E. Medvec, Ph.D., of Holy Family University, will discuss the Lewis and Clark Expedition. After President Jefferson purchased the French claim to a substantial portion of North America,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
loudounnow.com

Preservation Society Presents 5 Grants, Historic Home Plaque

The Loudoun Preservation Society presented grants totaling nearly $7,000 to support five restoration projects during a Sept. 23 ceremony in Hamilton. Since 1973, the organization has contributed nearly $900,000 to support preservation efforts around the county. This year, the society presented theEvelyn Johnson Memorial Grant of $2,500 to the Aldie...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Rolla Daily News

CHOICES Program presented to Crocker eighth graders

The CHOICES program was presented at the Crocker School District Sept. 22 and 23. The program was presented to Crocker eighth graders over the course of two hours. The main goal of the CHOICES program is connecting with the students and showing them there are many things to consider when planning their futures.
CROCKER, MO
The Spokesman-Review

Oct. 13 Audubon online meeting features Winter Raptor Survey Project

The Pacific Northwest’s Winter Raptor Survey Project will be featured in the Spokane Audubon Society’s October 13 online meeting. Jeff Fleischer, a retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist from Oregon, will explain how the 17-year-old project sponsored by the East Cascades Audubon Society chapter in Bend, Oregon, was developed with “citizen science” volunteers to learn more about birds of prey numbers and movements.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
News-Herald.com

Kent State Geauga hosting online presentations in October

Kent State Geauga and Twinsburg Academic Center have unveiled several online programs taking place in early October. On Oct. 5, from 12:10 to 1 p.m., Dr. Sanhita Gupta, associate professor of biological sciences at Kent State Geauga and the Twinsburg Academic Center, will lead a conversation about the coronavirus. Previous...
KENT, OH
mainstreetnews.com

Educational Insect Program to be presented at Nicholson Public Library

A harvest of treats awaits visitors to the Nicholson Public Library, reports library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe. "In addition to the latest bestselling books and DVD’s, we offer partnership passes to several of Georgia’s best venues," she states. "The Center for Puppetry Arts Pass is available for check out enabling up to four people to tour the puppet museum. Puppets have been used to communicate the ideas and needs of society since the 5th century. Visitors to the Center for Puppetry Arts will enjoy famous puppets from television and movies."
NICHOLSON, GA
Hampton Times

Bucks Audubon Society announces October events

Bucks County Audubon Society announced the following events for October:. Help BCAS line the trails with Jack-O-Lanterns for its Haunted Trails event by carving a pumpkin at the Pumpkin Carving event on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive pizza, refreshments and carving utensils. All you need is yourself, some creativity and a pumpkin. Pumpkins will then go out on the trails. See your carved pumpkin all lit up during the Haunted Trails event on Oct. 16. Due to COVID-19 concerns, BCAS will be setting up pumpkin carving stations. Sessions will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Select a time when you register for this event. Masks will be required while inside the Education/Visitor Center. There is no cost to participants (other than a pumpkin) for this program.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
the-reporter.net

Audubon Launches Online Raffle for 54th Anniversary Fundraiser

Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society (DOAS) is currently hosting online raffle sales for items that have been donated in celebration of the organizations 54th anniversary. Sales will take place through …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
CHARITIES
geauganews.com

Geauga County Genealogical Society presents “Are You Ready? Preparing for the Release of the 1950 Census.”

The Geauga County Genealogical Society will hold a virtual meeting and program (via Zoom) on October 12, 2021 with Carla Cegielski presenting “Are You Ready? Preparing for the Release of the 1950 Census.” The program will begin at 7:00pm followed by a short business meeting. The meeting and program is free and open to all. Registration is required. Visit www.gcgsoh.org and click on Programs and Links; register through the Geauga County Library link. You will receive a confirmation email from LibCal and will also receive a reminder email a couple days prior to the event.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Laredo Morning Times

National Audubon Society calls for 'Lights Out' after 'mass mortality' event of migratory birds

Houston can help save countless birds from a sudden and violent death – all with the flip of a switch. Migratory birds heading south for the winter are becoming disoriented and dying in mass mortality events due to bright city lights, according to BirdCast.com—a website dedicated to tracking and providing public information on bird migration.
HOUSTON, TX
merrillfotonews.com

NAMI Northwoods offers online education programs

NAMI Northwoods announces NAMI BASICS, an education programs to be held online for parents,. grandparents, and other caregivers of children and adolescents (up to age 21) who are experiencing emotional or. behavioral issues including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and others. WHY SHOULD SOMEONE JOIN US IN THE CLASS? The class...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Worthington Daily Globe

Worthington man to present program on Scandinavian carving

WINDOM — Dan Bogie of Worthington will give a presentation on Scandinavian flat plane carving at the Stavanger Lodge 1-538 Sons of Norway meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cottonwood County Historical Museum, 812 4th Ave., Windom. Bogie’s interest in wood carving began with researching his mother’s ancestry. A...
WORTHINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy