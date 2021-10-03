CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Carmen review – Bizet’s opera goes on a camp bunny-hop with serious ambitions

By Erica Jeal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRdXc_0cFeBmGz00

Opera North’s post-pandemic return to full-scale opera for a live audience is a Carmen that’s as camp and colourful as they come, but also has a serious ambition. The director is Edward Dick, who staged Tosca here in 2018. His aim is to make Carmen the active heroine of her own opera , which is harder than it sounds given the many male gazes – of novelist, librettists, composer – through which she’s imagined.

We’re somewhere in the US, at a seedy club where the local garrison hang out, all bead curtains and glitterballs in Colin Richmond’s designs. It’s a long way from the cliched Spain of Bizet’s original, although Chrystal E Williams , who gives a magnetic and beautifully sung performance in the title role, still gets to show off her castanet skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgjAF_0cFeBmGz00
Phillip Rhodes as Escamillo and Williams as Carmen in Opera North’s production. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

As La Carmencita, Williams is the bar’s lead attraction. Descending on a swing in a scarlet Playboy bunny outfit and surrounded by fluttering ostrich-feather fans, she sings the habanera almost as a send-up, and her “ prends garde ” is more tease than threat. But backstage, with her wig off, she is Carmen, looking for a father for the daughter this production invents for her. Why she zeroes in on scruffy Don José is anyone’s guess. He’s already running away from a heavily pregnant Micaëla - whose first scene, in which she’s harassed by a roomful of men in uniform, is right now even more unsettling to watch than usual. At the end it’s the women and their daughters who see the horror of what’s happening; the men are oblivious.

Does all this work? Yes and no. You can’t make this opera into a story of female agency without stretching its narrative fabric a bit thinly. But it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it’s solidly cast: last-minute stand-in Erin Caves brings an incisive tenor to Don José, Phillip Rhodes is the testosterone-driven Escamillo – either a rodeo rider or a country and western singer, perhaps both – and Camila Titinger’s soft-toned Micaëla has power where it counts. Garry Walker gets his music directorship off to a good start, whipping the orchestra through Bizet’s glorious tunes and getting real richness from the strings especially. The Toreador March in the final act is a line dance for a company chorus who don’t sound rusty in the slightest, led by Nando Messias’s gender-crossing Lillas Pastia with a 1,000-watt smile that says it’s good to be back.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jenufa review, Royal Opera House, London:

Claus Guth’s Royal Opera production of Janacek’s Jenufa was scheduled to open in March 2020, but was aborted at the last moment by Covid. Better late than never. It has now opened, and it makes a stunning evening.However, this visual spectacle is not immediately apparent. In what looks like a white-walled industrial sweat-shop, rows of identically-clad female automata are peeling potatoes while the dysfunctional family whom the story is about bicker centre-stage. We are asked to accept this arid piece of Teutonic stylisation as taking place in a remote Moravian village 100 years ago. There is no sense of time...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Salt Marsh Opera to Open 2021-22 Season with ‘Carmen’

Connecticut-based Salt Marsh Opera is set to open its 20th century with a production of Bizet’s “Carmen.”. The showcase, which opens on Oct. 1, will be directed by Josh Shaw and stars Jessica Ann Best in her role debut as the iconic opera heroine. Joining her will be tenor Brian Cheney as Don José.
THEATER & DANCE
newcitystage.com

Drunk With Slapstick: A Review of The Elixir of Love at Lyric Opera

Don’t blink or you might miss the much-ballyhooed fall debut of Lyric Opera’s new music director, Enrique Mazzola. He’s conducting only two mainstage operas during the entire 2021-22 season—both standard Italian repertoire—and these are frontloaded to its first few weeks. (Although Mazzola will also conduct a contemporary chamber opera, Missy Mazzoli’s “Proving Up,” at the Goodman’s Owen Theatre in January.)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer#Grand Opera#Opera North#Tristram Kenton
Westerly Sun

Salt Marsh Opera presents George Bizet’s 'Carmen' this weekend

WESTERLY — The Salt Marsh Opera will bring one of the most famous operas in the world to the United Theatre this weekend when it presents Georges Bizet "Carmen." Highly acclaimed for its brilliance of melody, harmony, texture and orchestration, as well as for the skill with which Bizet musically portrayed the emotions and suffering of his characters. "Carmen," which is set in southern Spain, tells a story of love and jealousy and of the downfall of the naïve soldier Don José, who falls in love with the fiery Carmen.
WESTERLY, RI
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Boris Godunov

René Pape Delivers a Tour de Force Performance in Unbalanced Revival. (Credit: Marty Sohl/ Met Opera) On Sept. 28, Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” returned to the Met for the first time in a decade in Stephen Wadsworth’s acclaimed production. When the production first premiered back in 2010, the company had presented...
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Bigamy, Bizet and bad reviews: the wild life of a Victorian opera star

The life of Emily Soldene was as improbable as any of the comic operas she starred in. Born in 1838, she was 23 years old and eight months pregnant when she chanced her luck as a singer. If Adelina Patti, with her “underhung” chin, could perform in Covent Garden, then so too could she, reasoned Soldene. Her voice was a fine mezzo-soprano and her mouth was “long, square-cut” and the size of Mick Jagger’s. It was so big, said a columnist in the Chicago Times, that it would take two men to kiss her.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Opera for everybody: Catching up with Baltimore Concert Opera’s Julia Cooke

It’s no secret that performing arts organizations took a big hit during the pandemic. Smaller organizations were especially hard-hit. I recently got a chance to chat with Julia Cooke, the Artistic and General Director of the Baltimore Concert Opera (BCO), about how the challenges presented by the pandemic gave the company new insights and a chance to return with fresh creative energy—and to find new ways to turn the Baltimore opera scene on its head for aficionados and newcomers alike.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Producers Bill Damaschke And Carmen Pavlovic On Show’s New Resonance After 2020’s Devastation

Moulin Rouge! The Musical producers Bill Damaschke and Carmen Pavlovic reflected during tonight’s Tony Awards on how differently the show plays in 2021 than it did before the onset of Covid-19. The show, which took home 10 Tonys tonight, including Best Musical, just resumed performances last Friday. The return added even more of a jolt to an already highly emotional evening. Escapism and razzle-dazzle are still keys to the show’s appeal, Damaschke said in a backstage press interview, “but now the heart and the story is even more resonant.” He mused on the arc of the musical and how it tracks the...
THEATER & DANCE
shepherdexpress.com

Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’: Grand Opera Returns to the Florentine

The Florentine Opera returns to grand opera with its upcoming production of Giuseppe Verdi’s revolutionary opera, Rigoletto. Performed at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Uihlein Hall on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10, it is the Florentine’s first work to be staged before a full audience since pandemic restrictions were put in place in 2020. In all 185 artists and technical crew have been deployed to recreate this masterpiece. They include Maestro Fransesco Milioto conducting, stage director Omer Ben Seadia and principals Scott Quinn as Rigoletto, Jessica Jones as Gilda and Alan Higgs singing the role of the Duke.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Specials: Protest Songs 1924-2012 review – genre-hopping calls to action

Waylaid by writers’ block and Covid, the Specials have been unable to make their planned Jamaican reggae follow-up to 2019’s Encore. So they’ve recorded some covers instead, shapeshifting through blues, folk, country and rock. It’s odd that most of the songs are American, when this band are so good at delineating a particularly British experience. And your definition of a protest song may be very different from theirs.
MUSIC
minnesotamonthly.com

Explore Minnesota Opera’s 2021-2022 Season

Welcome back to live opera! Minnesota Opera’s 2021-2022 Season features in-person events alongside free virtual offerings. Subscription packages went on sale in the summer, with single performance tickets going on sale in November 2021. Minnesota Opera is thrilled to present three virtual productions this season, beginning in October 2021: Interstate,...
MINNESOTA STATE
femalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: Rock of Ages, Opera House Manchester

Forget everything you think you know about classic rock songs of the 1980s, because once you've seen the utterly outlandish and always-hilarious Rock of Ages up on stage, you’re going to look at the genre with completely fresh eyes. This is a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, instead...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
Fox News

University of Michigan professor ousted from class after playing Othello film where star wore blackface

A University of Michigan music professor is facing backlash after showing the 1965 film "Othello" with star Laurence Olivier in blackface, a school official announced. David Gier, dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, said a new professor will be taking over the class previously taught by Bright Sheng to "allow for a positive learning environment," The American Spectator reports.
COLLEGES
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy