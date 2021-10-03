Robbery: Man Cut & Robbed in Bainbridge Avenue Building

Police are looking for the suspect who slashed a man on the arm before stealing personal property from two victims inside a Bainbridge Avenue building in Norwood. Police say the incident was reported at 7:41 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, inside 3591 Bainbridge Avenue. Officers from the 52nd precinct reported that a 20-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspect, who displayed a knife and caused a small laceration to the victim’s arm. The suspect then forcibly removed property from both the victim and from an 18-year-old female victim. Police report no arrests in the case and no description of the suspect was available.