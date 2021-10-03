California becomes first state in the nation to require COVID-19 vaccination requirements for schools
San Francisco, CA–At a school in San Francisco, Governor Newsom announced plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school in-person when the vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for middle and high school grades, making California the first state in the nation to announce such a measure.sandiegocountynews.com
