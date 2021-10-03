Forever Balboa Park launches national search for president and CEO

NBMBAA President and CEO, Joe Handy sits down with J. Vincent Williams, President and CEO of the Chicago MSDC on a special episode of #BuyDiverse on WGN Radio. This episode joins Joe Handy as he shares his journey in life and leadership with family influences and the driving forces that brought him to where he is today, leading the 50th annual NBMBAA conference held this year at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Listen as Vince and Joe talk about challenges during pandemic and their important roles within diverse organizations and meeting members where they are in order to bring them where they want to be. Vince and Joe talk about potential partnerships, collaborations and common goals that exist between two associations with common origins, both starting in Chicago. For more information on Joe Handy and the NBMBAA, including ways to join, support or attend events and conferences, be sure to check out https://nbmbaa.org/nbmbaa-announces-its-new-president-ceo/ . This episode of #BuyDiverse is presented by w3r Consulting, go to www.w3r.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO