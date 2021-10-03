Women's Volleyball Competitive In Loss To Loggers
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Kenzie Martinez provided the offense for the Blues, drilling a match-high 16 kills but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team fell in four sets to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference play on Saturday night at the Sherwood Center. Set scores were 25-19, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19. Martinez added nine digs for a near double double with Brooke Valentine leading with the Blues (4-11, 2-4 NWC) with 17 digs and Emma Anderson adding 13 more.athletics.whitman.edu
