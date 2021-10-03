CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 hospitalized after pedestrian strike in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
Crews called to pedestrian strike in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Dispatch tells us that crews were called out to a pedestrian accident at East Fifth Streat and South Main Street around 525 a.m. Sunday.

>>1 woman dead, 1 male in hospital after Miami Twp. crash

The pedestrian was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries.

According to dispatch records, a Black Kia Reportedly hit the pedestrian.

The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

>>CRUISER CAM: Dayton officer involved in head-on crash on Germantown Street

©2021 Cox Media Group

