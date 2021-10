KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their conference opening match this afternoon against the University of St. Thomas 0-4. It was a tough match for the Mountaineers today as they got outpaced from the jump and were unable to regain the momentum for the remainder of the match. The University of St. Thomas put two goals in early in the first half, and then followed those up with one more in the first and one in the second.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO