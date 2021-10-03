October is off to a fine start

If the rest of October could continue like this, I don’t think there would be too many complaints. Spoiler alert, though, it’s not going to happen. As a matter of fact, the pleasant weather is gradually going to fade away and (yes) “there’s plenty more summer left in the tank”! Enjoy your Sunday conditions, as the strong breeze still adds to the comfort. By Monday, distant high pressure will weaken and winds will barely be noticeable. Other changes we’ll soon face include the return of more heat and humidity. The switch (back) will happen gradually by the middle part of the week. That’s also when we’ll need to be prepared to face an increase in rain with possible storms. The bottom line? Summer makes a return after just a small taste of fall in south Florida!